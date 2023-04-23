Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,942 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,586,868.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $2,916,960.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,901 shares of company stock worth $24,616,177. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

MongoDB stock opened at $232.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $390.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

