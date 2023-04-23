Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 14,142 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $35.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

