Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,812 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.17.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $275.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

