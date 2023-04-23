Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Essex Property Trust worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,735,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,600,381,000 after acquiring an additional 83,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,748,000 after buying an additional 390,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,517,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,129,000 after buying an additional 314,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,010 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $212.42 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $359.57. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.41.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.13%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.52.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

