Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,567 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,703,000 after purchasing an additional 283,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,150,000 after buying an additional 83,362 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,244,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,647,000 after acquiring an additional 231,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,314,000 after acquiring an additional 223,735 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $137.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

