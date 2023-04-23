Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,974 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NLY opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 52.21%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.