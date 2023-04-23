Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.80.

Shares of RE opened at $370.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

