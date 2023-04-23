Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.02 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $359.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.34. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

