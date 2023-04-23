Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.78 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $139.97 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.74 and its 200-day moving average is $129.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.