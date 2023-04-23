Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.86 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in HubSpot by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,841,000 after buying an additional 148,657 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $220,041,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $160,530,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.74.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.6 %

HUBS stock opened at $423.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.07 and a 200-day moving average of $333.34. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $431.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $2,288,064.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,472,888 shares in the company, valued at $516,247,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,519 shares of company stock worth $11,402,831 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

