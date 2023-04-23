Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.87 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,632 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Shares of IBM opened at $125.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 335.03%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

