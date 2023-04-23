Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

