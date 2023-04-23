Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $85.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $86.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

