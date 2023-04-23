Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,850 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in TE Connectivity by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 715,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after acquiring an additional 429,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 77.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,857,000 after purchasing an additional 328,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 144.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,944,000 after purchasing an additional 288,998 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $128.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.91.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

