Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 641 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $495.65 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $482.00 and a 200-day moving average of $439.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

