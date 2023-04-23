Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 8,546 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in FMC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FMC by 7.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in FMC by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

FMC stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $136.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

