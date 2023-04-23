Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $413.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.67. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $439.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

