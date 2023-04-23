Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Loews by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,444,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,168,450,000 after acquiring an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,716,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,288,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Loews by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,567,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,627,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $781,750.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,929.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,209 shares of company stock worth $1,321,163 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 7.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

