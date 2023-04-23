Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $341.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

