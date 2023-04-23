Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 15,860 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 1,168.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 77,692 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 411,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $91.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.59. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.