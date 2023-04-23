Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,615 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,681.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,505.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2,448.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,722.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,664.53.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

