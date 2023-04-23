Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 209,702 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209,702 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.66. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

