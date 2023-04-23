Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 23,025 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 23,025 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of F5 worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 434.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in F5 by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 Price Performance

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $134.02 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $203.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.13.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. F5’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.