Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 67,928 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 67,928 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Intel by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

