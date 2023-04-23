Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 778 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evergy were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 227.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Evergy stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.15%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

