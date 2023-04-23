Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,888 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 18,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $49.39.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

