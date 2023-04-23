Illumina, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Illumina in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.29. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Illumina’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ILMN. Barclays reduced their target price on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $227.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $334.62. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

