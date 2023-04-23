Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Incyte Stock Up 1.0 %

INCY opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.54. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

