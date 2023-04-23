Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $113.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an underperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18. Incyte has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Incyte will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 467,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Incyte by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 39,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

