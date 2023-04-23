Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 355,857 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,122,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,682,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BALT stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

