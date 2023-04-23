Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $343,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.40.

NYSE DGX opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

