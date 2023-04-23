Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 199.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

Nasdaq Price Performance

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $712,669 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

