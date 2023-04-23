Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LUNR. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75.

About Intuitive Machines

