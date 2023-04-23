iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Raised by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 192.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.88 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

