iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $161,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

