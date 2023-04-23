iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,551,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133,582 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $62,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of EWT opened at $43.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.39.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

