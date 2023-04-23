iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Decreased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,803.9% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 81,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 79,045 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $106.19 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

