iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 134.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,032,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,321,000 after buying an additional 3,461,772 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,208,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,056,000 after acquiring an additional 212,088 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $21,490,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,303,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after acquiring an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average of $104.06. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $105.50.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

