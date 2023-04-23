iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Holdings Cut by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,139 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,220 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 126,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $73.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.66.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.