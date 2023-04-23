iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $91.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $95.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

