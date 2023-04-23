Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.97

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.97 and traded as low as $11.28. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 23,666 shares trading hands.

Isuzu Motors Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.71%.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

