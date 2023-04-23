Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,143 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 77,751 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $18.36 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

