JasmyCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $287.57 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $287.57 million and $47.20 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

