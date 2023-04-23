JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.24

Shares of Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and traded as low as $6.75. JBS shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 103,860 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBSAY. Barclays cut JBS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on JBS in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

JBS Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

