Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $17.87 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.87 million and approximately $137,636.82 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00028960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020458 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018867 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,566.68 or 1.00009280 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01053432 USD and is up 0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $139,530.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

