Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,524

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,491 ($18.45) to GBX 1,524 ($18.86) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JTKWY. Barclays dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 2,630 ($32.55) to GBX 2,220 ($27.47) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com to €2,500.00 ($2,717.39) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

JTKWY stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

