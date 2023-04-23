Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KPTI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $466.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.07.

Insider Activity

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $33,951.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,443.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 11,205 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $33,951.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,443.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 33,033 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $100,089.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,574.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,706 shares of company stock worth $231,041. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,755,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,825,000 after buying an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,102,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,210,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 2,051,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56,803.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,991,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

