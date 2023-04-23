Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

