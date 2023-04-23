Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Kontoor Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kontoor Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $5.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

KTB opened at $46.31 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after buying an additional 75,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after purchasing an additional 58,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 479,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 930,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

