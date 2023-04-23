Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 326,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 430,976 shares.The stock last traded at $45.89 and had previously closed at $47.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 44.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kontoor Brands

In related news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

